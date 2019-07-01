BLETHER: Bottle of aftershave ruins World Cup bid for Spanish goalkeeper

It is not just on the pitch that footballers sustain injuries.

What follows is an unusual tale . . .

Spanish goalkeeper Santiago Canizares is a Valencia legend and was a key player in Los Che’s La Liga triumphs in 2001-02 and 2003-04.

One image that will remain in our memories is the 2001 Champions League Final when Oliver Kahn consoled him after Bayern won on penalties.

But one incident Canizares would not want anyone to remember was one that caused him to miss out on the 2002 World Cup.

At the training base in Jerez prior to the quadrennial competition, Canizares accidentally smashed a bottle of aftershave, resulting in a shard of glass penetrating his flesh and severing a tendon in his right foot. It ruled him out of the World Cup and it allowed Iker Casillas to play in goal.

Reflecting on the incident, Canizares said: “I do not consider myself to be unlucky by any means.

“From the start of my career, I have had several strokes of good luck.

“But, just like everyone else, I have also had difficult times which I have had to cope with.

“I still believe that the best moments of my career are yet to come and, health permitting, I will be aiming to be successful in the next World Cup.”

Canizares (below) did make it to the 2006 World Cup squad – his last as an international player.

Casillas went on to make 167 appearances for Spain.

