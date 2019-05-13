BLETHER: Bob Crampsey was just a Queen’s Park fan

Each week, BwB gives a sample from the Readers’ Queries file in the old Sporting Post.

SP Query – In January 1988, ‘DJ’ asked:

Did TV commentator and radio broadcaster Bob Crampsey have a brother who played in goal for Queen’s Park in 1950s, or was this Bob himself?

SP Answer – Bob’s brother Frank played in goal for the Spiders in the 1950s.

Bob has been a lifelong supporter of the Hampden club, but has never played for them.

