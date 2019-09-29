BLETHER: Arbroath’s famous 36-0 scoreline was almost eclipsed on same day – by one goal

Part 2 of Rob Boag’s tale from 1885 last week left us at the front door of the referee who officiated when Dundee Harp beat Aberdeen Rovers 35-0.

Rob’s tale, if true, would cast doubt on the famous world record scoreline of Arbroath 36 Bon Accord 0.

Rob concludes: “With it being a Dundee Sunday morning in 1885, the referee and his family were dressing for church when a knock came on the door.

“When he opened it and saw two Harp committee men and player Tom O’Kane, the referee was a wee bit surprised.

“One of the Harp men asked: ‘Have you filed the match report? Was the final score 37-0 or 35-0’?

“The referee replied that he had sent the score to the SFA the previous night – Harp 35 Aberdeen Rovers 0.

“O’Kane reminded him that he had a number of 37 goals scored, to which he offered: ‘I did. However, if your committee man hadn’t intervened, and was so certain it was 35 goals, I would have recorded 37 goals scored by the Harp.’

“Speechless, they stared at each other, before the ref broke the silence: ‘Sorry lads, but the score cannot be changed’.

“O’Kane nodded, and the Harp lads bade the referee a good day. They trudged down the tenement stairs and into the street.

“And, as it was Sunday in 1885 Dundee, there was nowhere to sip on a shandy and commiserate with each other.

“Dundee Harp is long deceased, but there are DNA remnants of that pioneering football club within Dundee United.

“And Arbroath FC lives on alongside its famous Abbey, its famous Smokies, its famous Bell Rock Lighthouse and famed world record football score.”

Rob finished off with a reference back to his opening lines in the first part of his trilogy: “If a script and movie were to be planned, I’m thinking Brian Cox, David Tennant, Ewan McGregor and James McAvoy for the leading roles.

“The title would be The Greatest Score on Earth.”