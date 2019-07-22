Monday, July 22nd 2019 Show Links
BLETHER: Apprentice mechanic Kydd, 17, signs for Dundee

by John Brown
July 22, 2019, 10:56 am Updated: July 22, 2019, 12:11 pm
Blairgowrie FC team photo. 'Blairgowrie FC still in the hunt for the Tayside Junior League Championship which they won last season. Back row (L to R) - Norrie, Kydd, Christie, Elder, Darling, Stewart, Percival. Front row - Black, Smith, Taylor, McLagan, McKenna, Pearson. Photo taken 8/5/1976. Featured in Sp Post 15/5/1976. Blairgowrie FC 1976-05-08 (C)DCT
Continuing our look back on the information which appeared in local newspapers when footballers from this area stepped up to the senior grade.

From December 24, 1970 . . .

After a talk with manager John Prentice, Alyth United wing-half Lindsay Kydd signed provisionally for Dundee today.

The 17-year-old, an apprentice motor mechanic, will remain with his junior club as long they are in the Scottish Junior Cup.

Lindsay Kydd, back row, second from left, with Blairgowrie JFC.

The player has been watched by a number of clubs.

Kydd guested with Aston Villa while with Coupar Angus last season, and he was strongly fancied by Hibs.

His signing will be a disappointment to many clubs.

He has turned out in practice games for with Forfar and Montrose, who were both keen to sign him.

Arbroath and Stirling Albion also made a bid for the player.

Kydd works at the Central Garage in Alyth.

He is only 5ft 6in tall, but is well-built.

He is equally at home at inside-forward.

