BLETHER: Anfield was once home to Liverpool’s arch rivals Everton

Some football stories are legend. The following, I’m assured, is true . . .

Everton and Liverpool are fierce rivals, with their grounds – Goodison and Anfield – situated just across Stanley Park from each other.

But did you know that Everton were tenants of Anfield (left) long before Liverpool?

The land at Anfield Road was leased to the club during the late 1800s by the Orrell brothers, who were local brewers.

The Toffees played their first game there in 1884 and left in 1892 after a row over rent.

Liverpool – who wanted to be called Everton Athletic at the time – moved in to claim Anfield Road as their home ground.