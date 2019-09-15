BLETHER: Amazing story casts doubt over historical 36-0 Arbroath scoreline

If the following story had happened in America, a Hollywood movie would have been made.

The storyline centres around two powerhouse rival football teams.

One rival poaches the star player from one team to their side.

On the same day, in Scottish Cup ties, they play different opponents, and both teams run up huge scores.

One score is still recognised as the largest in the history of football – but is it?

Was an error made by the rival team when reporting their score to the SFA?

These questions are the lead to yet another article from our Canadian resident contributor Rob Boag.

Before reading on, I must offer to my many friends connected with Arbroath Football Club that the following has been relayed to me . . . and that I am only the messenger.

Rob will explain his version of events over three weeks.

He started with: “The two powerhouse rivals were Arbroath FC and Dundee Harp FC, and they both played Scottish Cup ties on the same Saturday in the 1885-56 season.

“Arbroath played host to Bon Accord, while Dundee Harp awaited Aberdeen Rovers.

“We all know the whereabouts of Arbroath, but Dundee Harp? Where were they from?

“Don’t confuse them with Lochee Harp. The part of town where Dundee Harp was founded is long removed, but that section of town was still there in the 1950s.”

Rob continued as he traced Dundee Harp’s once fertile source of talent: “We can start at Pat Cassady’s barber shop, or across the street at the premises of Terry McMahon’s pub – The Harp.

“Both were on Brook Street in the Westport area of Dundee, otherwise known as The Burn. Heading east towards City Square, to the right past Daniels brae, you pass the Burn Bar.

“A quick look inside would probably see brothers Pat and Jim Sturrock pouring sumptuous pints of heavy, and Eddie Greenan would normally be standing at the far end of the bar.

“A bit further on, you would be at the Blackness Road junction before heading down the Blackie past the Blue Mountains, and now entering the bustling shopping expanse of the West Port.

“With the Globe Bar visible in a rear-view mirror, crossing over Tay Street reveals the Overgate. This historic artery had a pulse and an energy all to itself.

“Those memorable stretches of the old town nurtured the players who turned out for Dundee Harp FC.”

Rob revealed that Arbroath had a star defender, a local lad called Tom O’Kane.

Rob went on: “He took no prisoners and could leather a ball from one end of the pitch to the other.

“At the beginning of the 1885-86 season, Tom was poached and somehow persuaded to leave his home team to sign for Dundee Harp.

“The town of Arbroath was outraged at the smash-and-grab by Harp.

“Were underhand means used to attract O’Kane?

“Probably.”

NEXT WEEK – ROB EXPLAINS THE NUMBERS WHICH CAST DOUBT ON THIS GREAT HISTORICAL FEAT.