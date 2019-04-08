BLETHER: Allan Sutherland moved to Forfar from Lochee Utd

Continuing to look back on the information which appeared in newspapers when local footballers stepped up to the senior grade. On November 23, 1971, under the heading ‘Dundee junior joins Forfar’ it was reported . . . Forfar Athletic have added another defender to their ranks.

Station Park manager Alan Kennedy has signed 18-year-old right-back Allan Sutherland.

The player lives in Dundee and has been playing for Lochee United.

Sutherland (left) played a trial game recently for Forfar against Brechin City.

Alan was my team-mate at Lochee Boys Club in the late 1960s and was a very good full-back.

He went on to play for many years in the juniors, with Violet among his clubs.