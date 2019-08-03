BLETHER: A quick one-two with tree helped United to a Scottish Cup replay

Jim O’Rourke, from Menzieshill, Dundee, phoned to say he had enjoyed our recent feature of “I’m assured the following tale is true” stories.

And Jim offers one himself.

“My late dad Michael was a great Dundee United fan and he often told the story of the time a ball hit a tree, then rebounded into play, allowing United to score from a quick throw-in.

“Is there any way you can confirm this actually happened?”

I thought this was a long shot, but, sure enough, up popped the tale.

The incident came about when United were away to Inverness Caley in a Scottish Cup tie at Telford Street Park on January 26, 1952.

The Tannadice side were 3-1 down and were saved by two Peter McKay penalties in the final minutes. For one of these goals, the ball was booted out of play but hit a tree and fell into George Grant’s arms. Grant quickly took the throw and McKay did the rest. The 3-3 draw meant a replay at Tannadice four days later, with United winning 4-0.

I enjoyed Les Barr’s mini series in the Tele a few weeks ago.

Les told many good tales but was economical with the truth with one comment.

The lauded and legendary Dundee FC full-back, talking about city rivals Dundee United, suggested they “used very few players” when winning the title in 1983.

There is a myth doing the rounds that just 14 players pulled on a first-team shirt and played during that great season.

In fact, it was 20.

They were – McAlpine, Stark, Malpas, Gough, Hegarty, Narey, Milne, Kirkwood, Dodds, Sturrock, Bannon, Holt, Payne, Phillip, Reilly, Britton, Clark, Murray, McNeil, Taylor.

Continuing to look back on the information which appeared in newspapers when local footballers stepped up to the senior grade.

From October 1970 . . .

Jed Reilly, Broughty Athletic keeper, turned senior for the second time last night when he signed for Montrose.

Reilly, who is 21, will play against Arbroath at Links Park on Saturday.

Formerly with Dundee United, he was released at the end of last season and went with Montrose on their close-season tour in England.

He has twice assisted Montrose since turning junior and Gable Endies manager Alex Stuart signed him last night because, with Page’s continuing absence through injury, he felt something must be done about the position.