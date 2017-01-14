Each week, BwB will give samples from the Readers’ Queries file in the old Sporting Post.

SP Query — Can you give details of the career of Alan Gordon, ex-Hearts, Hibs, Dundee United and Dundee, giving the games and goals he had for each club? — JT, Dundee.

SP Answer — Gordon joined Hearts in 1961 and spent season 1967-68 in South Africa before returning to Tynecastle.

He was transferred to Dundee United in March 1969 and moved to Hibs in January 1972.

He left Easter Road for Dundee in December 1974, and retired in April 1976.

Games and goals were . . .

Hearts — 142 games (2 sub), 62 goals; Dundee United – 94, 39; Hibs — 124 (2), 68; Dundee — 37, 11. Total 401 (4), 180.

*SP Query — Is it true a player once played less than a minute for Scotland? — TB.

SP Answer — Yes. In the wartime international against England at Hampden Park on April 14, 1945, Tommy Bogan (Hibs) was carried off with torn ligaments after just 50 seconds.

Though substitutes were not officially allowed then, Leslie Johnstone (Clyde) was allowed to come on to take his place after 14 minutes.

The Scots were beaten 6-1 and Bogan was never selected again.

*SP Query — Can you give the details of the Dundee v Aberdeen marathon Scottish Cup tie, which was played to a finish? — G Walker.

SP Answer — Dundee 1 (Ewan), Aberdeen 2 (Williams 2), on March 29, 1947. The game lasted 129 minutes.

Dundee — Lynch; Follon, Ancell; McKenzie, Gray, Boyd; Gunn, Pattillo, Juliussen, Ewen, Smith.

Aberdeen — Johnstone; Cooper, McKenna; McLaughlin, Dunlop, Taylor; Harris, Hamilton, Williams, Baird, McCall.

On the same day, Hibs beat Motherwell 2-1 in the semi-final at Hampden Park, in a game lasting 142 minutes.