Blend Dundee opening doors on Christmas Day to feed vulnerable and lonely for free

A city centre cafe is set to throw open its doors on Christmas Day to feed anyone feeling lonely or vulnerable – for free.

Blend Dundee on Reform Street will serve up a no-cost Christmas dinner of turkey and all the trimmings for up to 100 people on December 25 from 3pm.

The cafe will dish out coffees and snacks too – the perfect accompaniment to some festive games and relaxation.

Cafe boss Derrick Thames says the “Dinner for the City” will fulfil a years-old ambition.

He said: “It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a couple of years but it’s only after we moved up here to open (the Dundee cafe) that it felt right.

“We have a lot of customers that you wouldn’t think are on their own but they might be students and their friends and family are across the world.

“Some of them are living in sheltered accommodation or don’t necessarily have a kitchen, so even if they wanted to cook something they can’t. But we have staff that are around at Christmas and are willing to come in.

“This event is for everybody. It’s an open-door policy.

“If we can’t do something like this where we don’t have to charge people for it why would we exist – other than to pay bills and staff?

“There are lots of people who we’d love to see coming here and coming in for a few hours, having something to eat, having a coffee, and it’s on the house.”

Blend has written to local businesses around the city hoping they can donate foods such as turkeys, vegetables, vegan-friendly alternatives and snacks such as cheese and nuts.

Derrick added: “We’ve got kids, friends, retired folks, people who used to live on the streets interested in coming.

“It’s going to be a varied, dynamic, eclectic group.”

Anyone interested in donating can email Jennie Fraser on jennierclark@hotmail.co.uk.