Bleeding man flees as mass brawl breaks out at Dundee Railway Station

A young man was left bleeding after suffering a head injury in a large brawl at Dundee Rail Station on Friday night.

Ten police vehicles and two ambulances were called to the incident at about 5.45pm.

The injured man was reportedly targeted by a group of people, and ran into neighbouring pub the Club Bar to seek refuge.

There were reports of up to 30 people involved in the incident.

One witness said: “It wasn’t fair. He ran in the pub with blood dripping from his nose. They helped him inside and he got cleaned up. I think he might have broken his nose.”

Police confirmed they had received reports of a “large-scale disturbance”.

A spokesman said on Friday night: “A single male has suffered a head injury and ambulances are in attendance.

“Officers would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident and are asked to phone Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3140 of the 21st December 2018 or speak with any police officer.”