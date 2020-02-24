Claims fire at Dundee flat was started by person ‘putting burning item through letterbox’

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus fought a late night blaze in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to a flat in Arklay Terrace in the early hours of Saturday after reports of a fire in one of the tenement flats.

Neighbours who saw firefighters forcing their way into the property claimed something may have been put through the letter box to start the fire.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire in a flat in Arklay Terrace just around midnight on Friday going into Saturday.

“Two appliances from Kingsway East attended.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using six hose reel jets tackled the blaze.

“There were no casualties and no one required to be evacuated.”

The spokeswoman did not comment on claims that the fire may have been started deliberately.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.