Blast from the past for lawyers and police as picture from Dundee football showdown surfaces

Top solicitors and police officers in Dundee are enjoying a blast from the past as a football picture from 40 years ago has circled on social media.

The picture was taken on October 30 1980 at Beechwood Park and shows a team of then CID officers in Dundee taking on the city’s solicitors (in stripes).

The match was played just for fun but the final score of 2-1 to the cops still stings for some involved.

Billy Boyle, partner at Boyles Solicitors, was the solicitor’s team manager, pictured centre with a suit on.

He said: “40 years on and we’re still saying we were robbed.

“The ref was a policeman and he gave the police a penalty at the last minute.

“Not that we want a rematch, we’re all nearing 70.”

Billy and fellow team mates George Donnelly and Drew Manderson are still practising law in Dundee and QC Andy Lamb was called to the bar.

The others on their team are former solicitors, including Wilson McMichael, Phil Forte, Alex Campbell, Brian Fitzpatrick, John Clark, Phillip Scott, Darren Raffaide, Frank Dorra (who later became an MP), Mike McGinley and Jim McDonagh.

The solicitors one goal was scored by Brain Fitzpatrick.

George Donnelly, partner at Lawson Coull and Duncan, said: “It was a challenge thrown down by the CID team in court so we put a team together – Billy was the manager and John Clark was the trainer.

“To this day we still say we were cheated by the ref who chalked off three perfectly good goals, saying they were off side.

“And he gave a penalty to the cops through a dodgy decision.

“We think he did it so his team would have the bragging rights in court.”

George remembers the match fondly, saying it reminded him of how close police and criminal lawyers were at the time.

He said: “It was a much smaller bar then, we were all great pals.

“We used to all mill about the corridor so got to know each other and chatted away which is how the challenge came about.

“Now the number of practitioners has increased dramatically and the police are kept on duty or in the police station until they’re called for evidence so there’s not the same connection between us.”

The police’s team are pictured in the plain coloured strip and their two scorers were Harry Morrison and Bob McKendrick.

Others on the cops’ team included Clive Murray, Dave Stewart (Referee), Ally Taylor (who later trained as a solicitor), Dunc Cunningham, Fergie Clark, Herbie Reid, Ian Kennedy, John McDonald (who also later became a lawyer), Ron Wilkie, Bob Donaldson, Hamish Tait, Norrie Robertson and Alex Campbell.