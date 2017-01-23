A Tayside tot with a rare genetic disorder is set to go under the knife for a potentially life-saving operation.

Four-year-old Blake McMillan was born with MECP2 Duplication Syndrome — an extremely rare genetic condition that means he has trouble moving and speaking, and is prone to respiratory infections.

The Carnoustie youngster nearly died last year when his airway became blocked due to a feeding tube issue.

The procedure will mean there is no risk of that happening again.

Blake will have a permanent feeding tube inserted, with ports in his stomach leading directly to his bowel.

The surgery is set to take place at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh next month.

It will be the first time that Blake has gone under general anaesthetic, and his mum Jenny today told the Tele that she is “anxious” about the procedure, which they have been waiting for since July last year.

She said: “It all depends on him being well enough and whether there is an intensive care bed available for him.

“Hopefully it will all go according to plan and everything will be straightforward.

“It will also mean that Blake is more comfortable because his skin sometimes becomes irritated and breaks down due to having the tube in his nose which is taped on to his face.”

Jenny added: “If the tube he currently has in his bowel comes out we need to go to hospital and the procedure Blake needs to go through if that happens is quite horrible.

“The way the tube is now there is always that risk that it will come out.”

Jenny also had some good news of her own after being invited to attend the Queen’s garden party at Holyrood in recognition of her fundraising work and efforts to raise awareness of MECP2 Duplication Syndrome.

She said: “I was shocked when I found out – it is really exciting to be invited.

“I will be going with my sister.”