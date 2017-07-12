A young Tayside boy with a rare genetic condition was set to arrive back in Dundee yesterday following life-saving surgery in Edinburgh.

Blake McMillan, who suffers from MECP2 duplication syndrome, required emergency surgery at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh after attending the unit for a routine operation last month.

The battling youngster, diagnosed with a genetic syndrome at three weeks old, became seriously unwell following the procedure to insert a feeding tube into his stomach.

The five-year-old’s condition prevents him from being able to walk or eat, and he receives constant 24-hour care from his mother Jenny.

He was induced in a coma and placed on a life-support machine after doctors discovered the vast majority of his large bowel was dead.

Blake pulled through and is now making steady progress.

Jenny and other family members run a blog on social media updating thousands of people worldwide on the young boy’s condition.

In a post, Jenny showed a picture of the recovering youngster, accompanied with a message which said: “This boy (Blake) is looking good today. He is up in his chair for a change of position, still on schedule for Ninewells on Tuesday.”

Ms McMillan and her family set up a campaign to support Blake and raise money for research into his rare condition via a number of methods.

A thrift store called Blake’s Bargains has been established in Arbroath, selling second-hand and donated items to raise money for the cause.

Forfar’s M&Co store in East High Street will host a fashion show in Blake’s name next month.

A charity dinner titled Blake and Gold, because the dress code will be black and gold, is to take place at Dundee’s Apex hotel in September.

It follows last year’s ladies’ lunch which was attended by almost 200 people and raised £8,000.