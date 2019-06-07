Blairgowrie youth worker loses almost four stone in preparation for Tough Mudder

A youth worker who weighed 18 stone six months ago is taking on his first Tough Mudder endurance event to raise money for the youngsters he supports.

Roy Osborne, 32, has lost nearly four stones since December and now wants to take on the assault course challenge to raise money for the Strathmore Centre for Youth Development.

Roy, of Blairgowrie, said: “Just before Christmas I weighed the most I had ever been at 18 stone. Being a husband and father of two children under three, I committed to changing my lifestyle.

“I wanted to lose weight and get fitter so I could be an active father.”

The determined dad joined Slimming World in January, and set a target weight of 14 stone.

Less than six months after making his life-altering decision, Roy decided he wanted to take on the Tough Mudder challenge for charity. He said: “I signed myself up to take on the Tough Mudder at Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfries – a 10-mile, 25-obstacle race.”

Roy hopes to raise £1,500 for the centre, which will be used to support disadvantaged youngsters.