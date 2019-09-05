Blairgowrie woman attacked baby, leaving tot with lasting brain damage

A woman has admitted attacks on a six-month-old girl that left the child badly brain-damaged.

Shannon Soutter, 23, from Blairgowrie, targeted the baby between February and April 2018.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the child’s long-term prognosis was “poor” and that she may have permanent blindness.

Soutter admitted assaulting the girl at an address in Arbroath to her severe injury, permanent impairment and to the danger of her life.

The court heard the child also sustained fractures to her skull, ribs and ankle.

The girl was taken to hospital on April 28 with her father, while Soutter went there with a woman in a car and was described as “acting normally”.

Prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC told the court: “She then discussed she had a hairdressing appointment on the Monday (two days later). She was annoyed that she might miss the appointment.”

The brain injury was described as “devastating” by medics.

Soutter initially claimed she had been “rocking” the child and “may” have bumped her head off a table.

The court was told some of the injuries had resulted from “shaking” the child.

The rib fractures had been caused by “gripping” the child.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Soutter was released on bail.

She had originally been charged with attempting to murder the baby.

The infant was initially taken to Ninewells Hospital but was then transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Police maintained a constant presence in the vicinity of a flat on St Vigeans Road, Arbroath, in the days after the attack.

Officers remained at the scene for five days but remained tight-lipped about details of the investigation.