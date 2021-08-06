Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Blairgowrie community reassured following disturbance as man arrested

By Alasdair Clark
August 6, 2021, 1:55 pm
Blairgowrie disturbance
Police have moved to reassure locals in Rattray

Police in Blairgowrie have moved to reassure locals after a disturbance on Thursday evening saw one man arrested.

A disturbance had been reported on Craighall Place in Rattray on August 5, prompting concern amongst locals.

In an update, Police Scotland said there was “absolutely no danger” to the public following the incident.

They said a 39-year-old man had been arrested and charged following initial reports of concern for a person.

‘No danger’ to the public

“He has been kept in custody and should appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday August 9,” a force spokesperson said.

They also thanked the public for their assistance during the incident as officer responded.

Officers will remain in the area as enquiries continue, police added in their update to the community.

Enquiries to continue into Blairgowrie disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson explained: “Enquiries are continuing, and there will be a police presence in the area for some time.

“We can confirm that there is absolutely no danger to the public, and we would like to thank the local residents in the immediate area for their co-operation and understanding while the matter was dealt with.