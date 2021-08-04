Blair Drummond Safari Park sanctioned after animal welfare investigation

A popular safari park near Stirling has been sanctioned after an investigation into “historical” animal welfare standards.

Blair Drummond Safari Park, which contains African lions, Siberian tigers, giraffes, and rhinos, has been told to make improvements and will be monitored for three years.

Though it found “no ongoing animal welfare concerns”, the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) said some processes need to improve.

Death of animals triggers investigation

The alarm was raised by a whistle-blower in March this year after a number of animals died.

A monkey was mauled to death by a lion in December last year and two more animals — an antelope and a lemur — have also died at the Stirling tourist attraction since 2016.

Two lionesses died in June this year while the park was being investigated.

Dr Jo judge, CEO of BIAZA said: “BIAZA is satisfied that there are no ongoing serious animal welfare concerns.

“Many of the complaints in this instance were historical incidents and we were pleased to find improvements have already been made to address them.

“BIAZA takes all complaints against our members seriously and fully investigate any substantiated claims.

“I am pleased that our robust and comprehensive whistleblowing procedure has been followed through to its conclusion and confident that the outcome is appropriate and proportional.

“The management team at Blair Drummond are very keen to ensure that their animal welfare is of the highest standard and welcome the opportunity to learn from a BIAZA mentor.”

Blair Drummond opened in 1970 and the 120-acre estate is now home to over 350 animals.

Visitors are able to drive through the park and watch some of the animals roam free on grassland while others are kept in large enclosures.

Speaking on the conclusions, Blair Drummond Safari Park owner Hector Muir, said: “BIAZA’s investigation has confirmed that Blair Drummond provides a safe and caring environment for our animals, and this is what we work tirelessly to achieve each and every day.

“The team participated fully with the investigation, and we were confident throughout that the outcome would be positive. This has been the case.

“We are always looking to improve the park’s process and procedures and we embrace the opportunity to work with an experienced sector professional to support us in achieving this.”

BIAZA is a conservation, education, and scientific wildlife charity which also investigates complaints against zoos and aquariums.