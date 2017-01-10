The last calendar year ended on a low note for Blair Alston after St Johnstone’s 3-0 loss against Dundee at Dens Park.

However, it didn’t take the gloss off what has been a good 2016 for the player who joined Saints in the summer from Falkirk.

“I think I’ve done well at St Johnstone and I am enjoying myself at Saints,” said 24-year-old Alston who has signed for two years.

“I was happy to get the chance to come to the club and I’m really pleased I did,” added the Kirkcaldy-born midfield man.

“I was nine years with Falkirk, so it took me time to settle in at McDiarmid Park.

“However, Saints were keen to get me and I was keen to come and everything has worked out well.

“Manager Tommy Wright was a big reason I came to Saints. He spoke well about the club and his plans and I am happy to have been involved in so many matches.

“Now I am looking forward to what 2017 brings and I’m confident it will be a good year for me and Saints.”

Meanwhile, following Aaron Comrie’s move to Peterhead, two more Saints youngsters have gone out on loan this transfer window to the Scottish lower leagues.

Liam Gordon has joined Comrie at the League One side, while winger Connor McLaren has made the move to Stirling Albion to play under former Saints skipper Dave Mackay.

McLaren’s deal will still allow him to play for the St Johnstone U/20 side. Both loan deals will run until the end of the season.

East Fife have also extended the loan deals of Mark Hurst and Jason Kerr till the end of the season.