Blades and drugs found on locals as Dundee police carry out string of ‘stop and searches’ during crackdown

Police discovered drugs and weapons on Dundonians during a string of “stop and searches” carried out across a two-week operation in the city.

A crackdown on violence and drug-related crime led to Tayside Police Division apprehending 20 people and executing two drug search warrants.

Officers also found drugs or weapons on 19 people during a total of 68 “stop and searches” carried out across the Hilltown, city centre, Douglas, St Mary’s and Lochee.

A lock knife and a riding crop fitted with a blade were among the items found.

Police also recovered heroin, “street valium” etizolam, cocaine, cannabis and illegally-obtained medication during Operation Quest.

The most recent drugs search warrant was executed in Douglas on Wednesday morning and resulted in a man, 29, and woman, 23, being arrested on drug distribution charges.

Police also carried out 80 visits to licensed premises across the city during the operation, swabbing venues for traces of cocaine in toilets and on furniture.

Two of the properties tested positive for the class-A drug.

Constable Lydia Thatcher, of the Maryfield Community Team, is behind the licensing leg of the operation.

She said: “While the majority of licensed premises operate in accordance with liquor licensing legislation and undertake the sale and supply of alcohol in a safe and regulated environment, there are, unfortunately, those licensed premises that allow standards to fall far below what is expected of a responsible trader, and as a consequence fail to comply with the licensing objectives.

“The consequences of this happening can be an increase in alcohol-fuelled violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour which affects individuals, families and our communities.

“We have been visiting licensed premises throughout Dundee to ensure that alcohol legislation is applied consistently and that all opportunities are taken to prevent the irresponsible sale, supply or consumption of alcohol.”

More checks will be carried out in the coming days.