A man has been remanded in custody over blade attack claims.

Lee Stewart, of Baldovie Gardens, allegedly struck Darren Cree on the head with a Stanley blade to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement on February 21 on Constitution Road.

The 27-year-old appeared from custody on petition before Sheriff Alison McKay and made no plea.

Stewart’s case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody.