Blackmailer’s attempt to set up sick child rape and murder fantasy from Perth prison

A sextortion blackmailer tried to set up a paedophile network behind bars by promising to help a notorious sex offender carry out his sick child rape and murder fantasy.

Reece Scobie wrote to vile fantasist Sean McCuaig and fellow paedophile Glen Wilson in a bid to enlist them into a jail-based paedophile ring.

Scobie targeted the other high-profile inmates after reading about their horrific crimes in newspapers and offered to help them commit further sexual offences.

Convicted paedophile Scobie, 25, boasted about having unlawful material to share with them and said he would conspire with them in future child sex crimes.

Scobie – who was subject to a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) – approached disgraced university student Wilson and McCuaig to offer his sickening services.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that Scobie, an inmate at Perth Prison, also broke the terms of his SOPO by secretly owning several phones and credit cards.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told the court: “Glen Wilson is a sex offender who was convicted of coercing children into engaging in sexual activity.

“Details of his conviction were published in the press, including the information that he had shared the material online with other sex offenders.

“A letter was delivered to Glen Wilson at Polmont YOI. Prison staff opened it and handed it over to him.

“He read it and said ‘I don’t want anything to do with it’.

“The prison officer read the content. The accused mentioned that he was serving time in Perth for a similar offence. He was trying to befriend him and offer assistance.”

Scobie wrote: “I have a ton of links, accounts, if you know what I mean?”

He ended the letter with a winking face image.

Miss Robertson said: “Sean McCuaig is also a registered sex offender and serving prisoner. He is serving a sentence related to child pornography and communicating with children.

“A letter from the accused was handed to him. Mr McCuaig stated he did not want the letter. Again the accused was trying to befriend him.”

Scobie wrote: “I read the article about your fantasy. If you were up for doing something like that I could help. I have got access.”

McCuaig, 23, was jailed for three years in April last year as police said they believed he planned to kidnap, rape and kill a child.

Wilson, 20, was jailed for three and a half years in 2017 after grooming girls online, then threatening to expose them to family and friends.

Scobie, of Flower of Monorgon Close, Inchture, admitted breaking the terms of a SOPO between July 27 2017 and November 7 last year by having multiple mobile phones and credit cards.

He also admitted that on two occasions between September 21 2017 and February 24 last year, at Perth Prison, he tried to conspire with Wilson and McCuaig to commit, or assist in committing, sexual offences.

He admitted writing to both, identifying himself as a sex offender, informing them he had unlawful content which he could share and offering to help McCuaig carry out his sexual fantasies which he knew to be unlawful in nature.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence on Scobie for the preparation of social work reports.

Scobie is serving three years, with a further two-year extended sentence, for blackmailing three victims by threatening to publish naked pictures of them on social media sites after meeting them on the gay dating site Grindr.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis heard Scobie was a “borderline genius”.

He was already on the sex offenders register when he lured his victims – including a 15-year-old boy – into sending pictures of their genitals to him.

When they tried to break off contact with Scobie, he threatened to hack Google and Facebook to find all the images of their faces which were present online.

Scobie was initially put on the sex offenders register after Police Scotland took a rare civil action based on a conviction outside the UK.

Scobie, who has used stolen credit card details to travel the world, was jailed in Iceland after being found with child abuse images and videos on his latest illicit trip to Seattle in the US.

As well as being sent to prison for 12 months, he was also ordered to pay the equivalent of £18,000 in court costs after admitting the frauds, as well as having a large haul of images.

In 2013, Scobie was locked up for 16 months after he admitted carrying out a massive con to fund his “fantasy” globetrotting lifestyle.

Scobie booked as many as 30 hotel rooms and at least five luxury holidays across the world – in places such as Dubai, Auckland, Atlanta, New York and Vancouver – each costing between £5,000 and £10,000.