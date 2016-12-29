Black Watch ship cruises into Dundee

A cruise ship carrying 600 passengers docked at Dundee.

The Black Watch had previously been berthed at Newcastle before setting sail for the City of Discovery.

The vessel departed from Dundee yesterday afternoon.

It is on a cruise around the UK and Ireland, eventually ending in London on Monday January 2.

The ship has ten decks and 423 cabins also boasts a swimming pool, a tennis court and a theatre.

Colin Ramsay, owner of Ramsay World Travel, said this year had been “tremendous” for the cruise ship industry.

He said: “Cruise ship ticket sales have doubled year on year. Over the last year, the number of ships departing from Dundee has also increased.

“We sold more than 3,000 tickets last year. It has been a tremendous year — we have seen record sales from Dundee and the UK.”