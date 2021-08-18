Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021
Black smoke pours from large fire near Dundee docks during ‘controlled burning’

By Alasdair Clark
August 18, 2021, 9:07 am Updated: August 18, 2021, 11:06 am

A fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning near the docks in Dundee left locals concerned, with large flames rising from the blaze caught on camera.

Pictures shared with The Courier showed black smoke pouring from the fire, across the nearby railway line.

Dundee fire at the docks on Wednesday
The fire was a “controlled burn”, Picture: Jack Reilly

Some locals were concerned after waking up and noticing the bright orange glow.

Others who passed the fire shared pictures and video to social media in a bid to find out what had happened.

‘Strong smell’ in area

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the fire was a “controlled burn” so crews had not attended.

Others commented on the smell from the fire in Broughty Ferry and other areas nearby.

“I can smell it here! It’s strong,” Lesley Reid wrote.

It is understood the fire has now burnt out.