Black Lives Matter demonstration scheduled for next weekend after previous Dundee event cancelled due to Covid-19

A Black Lives Matter demonstration will now take place next weekend after it was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

And organiser, Joy Gansh, says the BLM campaign needs to continue for as long as racism remains a problem.

The 24-year-old says people’s behaviour towards black people needs to change, as she announced the postponed demonstration has been rescheduled for a week tomorrow.

Joy said: “The Black Lives Matter conversation needs to go on until racism is gone, whether that is in a couple of years’ time, 10 years or 20 years.

“I know a lot of people posted things on Instagram and were retweeting black prayers, which is wonderful, but we don’t have the privilege to say that is us finished.

“This is our lives, we don’t get to just be finished with it because every day we wake up and there is something else to think about.

“Racism does happen here.

“I have had people who are white say the N-word to me in a friendly way, and I have had to tell them it’s not right, and they just tell me they are not racist.

“People’s behaviour needs to be checked and people need to realise they can’t say things like that.

“People are shocked when they are made aware of what it is like to be black in Scotland, but it doesn’t shock me anymore.”

The demonstration had been due to take place in the city earlier in the year in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, USA.

But it was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Joy continued: “I don’t want the event to be negative, I want to speak positively about what we can do rather than reflecting and dwelling on the bad things, even though they are happening.

“Mostly everyone I know has been up for coming along and asking how they can help.

“But there have been little things like the posters in Dundee being vandalised, the George Floyd mural in the Hilltown being vandalised, and I have had people messaging me to tell me to watch out or watch over my shoulders.

“It is a lot more under wraps because Dundee is a small town and people don’t want to be known as outwardly racist, but there is still a problem here.”

The Black Lives Matter demonstration will take place on Sunday, July 26 from 2pm at Magdalen Green.