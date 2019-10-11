Bitter split in Dundee community could mean two Santa’s grottos are set up

Christmas comes just once a year – but Santa Claus himself might be making two appearances in Lochee this festive season.

While the news that Father Christmas could be seen twice might delight local children, it’s causing a snowstorm in a teacup in Lochee.

The situation has been created by a falling out in the local community.

Myles McCallum, of Save Our High Street Lochee, said the whole situation had become “ridiculous”.

He said: “The row has all got a bit pathetic – for instance, there is talk about two Santa’s grottos in Lochee because certain people don’t get on.

“I’ve done the grotto for the past few years and there’s no way anyone is stopping me being a bad elf again.”

Myles explained that there have been a few issues among committee members of Save Our High Street Lochee.

He said: “A few of us formed Save Our High Street Lochee a few years back.

“Some of us did some great work – campaigning, highlighting some really important stuff happening in Lochee and even got a few positive results for our area.

“Then a wee while ago it all went a wee bit awry. Egos, rivalries, community politics, party politics – whatever the reason, we had a split.

“A few people went their own way to concentrate on events, and a few people – including myself – went our own way to concentrate on the campaigning front.

“I’m sure it’s only because that’s what we personally thought was the best way forward for Lochee.”

Myles said that things have now gone even further with the breakaway group booking premises for its own Christmas grotto.

And he has pleaded with those in both groups to come together and find a resolution.

He said: “We’ve run the grotto for the past two years and are all set to do it again.

“It seems ridiculous that there could be two grottos and two Santas.

“I have no idea how this is going to pan out but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.

“One Santa would be more than enough for our children in Lochee.

“We should all just be working together for the good of the community and especially for the children at Christmas time.

“I have no idea how we could explain away two Santa Clauses to the children.

“All Lochee groups need to sit down and lay our cards on the table, otherwise this is just going to carry on.

“We’d have a much better chance working together.”