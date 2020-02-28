Man allegedly grabbed Dundee pub-goer, punched him and bit his nose

A man allegedly bit another man’s nose while straddling him in a West End pub.

Andrew Doepner, 40, is accused of assaulting Darryll Allan at the Taybridge Bar, Perth Road, on December 4 2018.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Doepner, of Portland Street, Troon, allegedly seized Mr Allan by the neck before pulling him to the floor, pinning him against a bench, straddling him, biting his nose and repeatedly punching and slapping him on the head and body.

His case was continued without plea until next month.