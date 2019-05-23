Bishop blasts ‘deplorable’ thieves who stole from Angus church

A bishop has blasted “deplorable” thieves after an Angus church was targeted following a six-figure revamp.

Police are investigating after security lights were stolen from the roof of St Mary’s Church, which is Kirriemuir’s only A-listed building.

The lights had been put in place at the West Hillbank building earlier this year following a previous attempt to remove lead from the roof.

The earlier £250,000 project involved urgent roof and masonry repairs as well as internal work to restore the building to its former glory, as intended by its renowned architect Sir J Ninian Comper.

The Rt Rev Ian Paton, Bishop of St Andrews, Dunkeld and Dunblane, said: “It is very sad that St Mary’s Episcopal Church has suffered this theft, not only because it is such a beautiful and significant part of the heritage of Kirriemuir and Angus and so much effort has gone into restoring it, but also because it takes away from everything the congregation is trying to do for the community of Kirriemuir.

“The Church deplores crimes of theft, but also the deprivation that may drive some people to commit them.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are investigating a theft from the roof of St Mary’s Church at around 10.20pm on Saturday May 11.

“Two men were seen by a witness to be near the lights about that time, however we do not have any further description of them.”