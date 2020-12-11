A teenager who has been fighting cancer since the age of nine has just received “the most amazing birthday gift ever” from a famous Scot.

Lily Douglas, who lives in Perth, was sent an award given to singing sensation Lewis Capaldi, by the pop star himself.

Lily, who has just returned home after a gruelling 22 days receiving treatment in London, recently celebrated her 13th birthday.

And to her astonishment, a special gift was waiting for her there.

Her mum, Jane said: “Lily got the most amazing gift for her birthday. Lewis Capaldi

sent her his award for his 200,000 sales of the single Grace.

“It’s all signed of course and Lily is absolutely over the moon about it. Lewis has been amazing. He also sent her a huge bag of sweeties.”

Jane added: “Lily has also warned me not to let our cleaner near it just in case she accidentally wipes off the autograph.”

In a video message to Lily, Lewis also told the brave teen that he was her “number one fan.”

© Supplied by Lily Douglas

In his message Lewis apologised for not being able to see Lily at the time of her birthday but promised that a very special gift would be waiting for her when she returned home from hospital.

He added: “I also hope to be able to see you the next time I am playing in Glasgow. Sending you lots of love from your number one fan, Lewis – I will see you soon.”

Lily only returned to her home earlier this week after being in the Royal Marsden Hospital in London with an infection.

She had surgery and had to be put on intravenous antibiotics as well as receiving her chemotherapy.

© Richard Isaac/Shutterstock

Jane said that Lily had to be free of infection for 48 hours before being allowed home for Christmas.

That happy day came on December 8 – after a gruelling experience in London.

During her stay, Lily was in three different hospitals, had four scans, one operation, and was in three blue light ambulances

She has four new scars, had two blood transfusions, had one sepsis infection, five days of chemotherapy and eight Covid tests.

Jane said: “I’ve lost count of how many intravenous antibiotics she had during this 900-mile round trip.

“She also missed her brother’s birthday but she has now completed three cycles of chemotherapy. We are praying for a better cycle four.”

Lily was first diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma aged only nine. She has been fighting it ever since and has become a huge inspiration to many.