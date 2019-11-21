Birthday bash for Tayside Cancer Support raises more than £1,400

Tayside Cancer Support has celebrated its 25th anniversary in style, raising a huge amount of cash in the process.

Tayside Cancer Support has offered support, valuable information and befriending for anyone affected by cancer in the area for the past 25 years.

The volunteers decided they couldn’t let the anniversary pass without a celebration which they held at their base at St Aidan’s Centre in Broughty Ferry.

The party included face painting, cake and candy stalls, a live musical performance and even some virtual reality fun.

Although not intended to be a fundraiser the group still managed to make more than £1,400 over the course of the day.

Volunteer and befriending supervisor Ros Marr said the day went even better than expected.

“It went really well and we are all really happy.

“It was meant to be more of a celebration than a fundraiser but we still raised a fantastic amount.

“We didn’t charge for anything including the face painting and virtual reality so it was all made up from people donating at these activities with what they wanted to give and also from the sales of our cake and candy.

“It has been a very busy year for us and we have introduced new services so with it being the 25th anniversary too we felt we couldn’t let it pass without doing something.

“We also held a card-making competition with the three winners blowing out the candles on our cake.

“Everyone donated their time for the event and the musician also donated a big chunk of his fee back to the charity as well.

“People were more than willing to help us out and the people who attended were also very generous.”

Ros has been involved with the group for the past eight years after taking early retirement from her nursing career.

She is now a befriending supervisor and is also part of the executive board for the support group.

She said: “I took early retirement from being a nurse after 40 years.

“My mum died of lung cancer so I thought I have a lot of skills I could still use so started volunteering with Tayside Cancer Support. We are always looking for new volunteers.

“We often have a lot of students becoming volunteers for a few years whilst studying and then they move on so we need to make sure we keep our numbers up as we do offer a one-to-one service.

“We have new training event coming up in the new year so we would invite those interested in becoming volunteers to get in touch.”

To find out more about what Tayside Cancer Support does and to get involved please visit taysidecancersupport.org.