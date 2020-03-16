Birth rate in Dundee drops 20% in a decade as babies give way to careers

The number of babies being born per head in Dundee has fallen by a fifth in 10 years as couples put off having children to focus on careers or to save money.

Figures published by the National Records of Scotland show there were 9.3 births for every 1,000 people in the city in the last three months of 2019.

It is a drop of 20% compared to the same period in 2009, when there were 11.7 births per 1,000 people.

Analysts have suggested the decline – also seen across Scotland – may be due to couples avoiding having children in order to save money, or to focus on their careers.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service, a family planning charity, said it was further evidence of a continued slowdown in births.

A spokeswoman said: “The most recent birth rates for Dundee and Scotland echo what we’re seeing across the UK – that the number of conceptions are falling.

“There are fewer live births not just because women are opting to access abortion services, but because more women and families are choosing to delay or avoid pregnancy.

“The reasons for this are likely to be complex.

“In recent years we’ve seen an increasingly cautious approach to family size, which is likely to be driven by a host of factors ranging from the two-child limit (on benefit payments) to uncertainty about Brexit.

“We know that women take the prospect of becoming a parent extremely seriously and want to achieve financial security and ideally a home of their own before doing so.

“Today’s figures may reflect that reaching those goals is more difficult than ever.”

Analysis of average age figures by the Tele also suggests the number of people living longer is on the rise, increasing from around 74.8 in 2009 to 76.4 in 2019.

Age Scotland has warned of a greater pressure on health and social care services as people grow older.

Chief executive Brian Sloan said: “It’s obviously great news that we are living longer (but) it’s vital we invest in health and social care, housing and other public services to meet the needs of an ageing population.

“Unfortunately Dundee is already struggling in the face of this demographic shift.

“Our research found that four in 10 people across Scotland are already waiting too long for the social care they desperately need.

“Public transport, community centres, groups, and libraries can be a lifeline and make a real difference to health and wellbeing.

“As we live longer, working past traditional retirement age will also become part of life.”

Paul Lowe, the registrar general for Scotland, said: “We have also seen the highest number of fourth quarter deaths in 20 years, and the age-standard mortality rate, which adjusts for Scotland’s ageing population, has increased by 1.6%, providing further evidence of a change in the mortality trend.”