BioDundee 2021: Details of online conference to boost life sciences sector in Dundee

The BioDundee International Conference will return as a free online event in May after being cancelled last year.

The conference aims to build the life sciences and healthcare sectors in Dundee.

Registration is now open for the one-day event on May 12.

This year’s theme is Life Sciences and Healthcare: Key Sectors for Economic Recovery.

Packed programme of six sessions

The day will split into six sessions all featuring a panel of some of the most prominent members of the life sciences community in Scotland.

There will also be international participants.

The sessions are:

The UK landscape for life sciences and healthcare: funding and legislation

Driving health technologies in the new environment

Animal health, agri-tech and aquaculture (AAA): strengths and opportunities in Scotland

The pharmaceutical supply chain

20 years on: reflecting and looking to the future

What do the next 20 years hold for the life sciences and healthcare sectors?

Innovation central to health improvement

The conference, being held for the 20th time this year, will also feature a virtual exhibition and networking area.

It will be delivered by DC Thomson & Co Ltd for the first time this year and is held in association with AMICULUM and Medtronic.

Mark Cook, director of government affairs at Medtronic, said: “Innovation in life sciences is central to the improvement of health and wellbeing in Scotland, as well as being integral to our economy.

“Medtronic is proud to be continuing as the main sponsor of BioDundee in its anniversary year.

“We are excited this conference will be accessible to even more people as a free virtual event.”

Dr Richard Allcorn, AMICULUM co-founder, said: “The BioDundee conference is a fantastic opportunity for thought leaders and organizations in life sciences, healthcare and associated sectors to come together.

“AMICULUM is delighted to support this year’s virtual conference for the 20th anniversary celebrations.”

What is BioDundee?

Founded in 1997, BioDundee puts partnership working at the fore.

Its purpose is to build the strength of the life sciences and healthcare sectors through networking, knowledge and skills development.

It hopes to promote and position Dundee as a centre of world class life science and healthcare activity.

People can register for the event at www.biodundee.co.uk