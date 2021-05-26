Binnend: Residents return to once-thriving Fife village left abandoned 67 years ago

Nestled among lush woodland on a steep hill above Burntisland is Binnend – a former Fife village that has been left abandoned for the past 67 years.

Known also as The Binn, or High Binn, the village was established at the old Binnend Farm to serve Burntisland Oil Works, which were in operation between 1878 and 1894.

There was also a settlement at the Low Binn, which was built close to the main road – now the B923, east of the oil works.