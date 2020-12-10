Bingo worker who sexually assaulted colleagues given unpaid work

A bingo worker found guilty of sexually assaulting two colleagues has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Jonathan McKinlay groped the women during separate incidents at the bingo hall in the city where they worked and at Rewind nightclub on Seagate between December 2018 and May 2019.

After being convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court, an emotional McKinlay said: “But I didn’t do any of this.”

McKinlay’s trial at Dundee Sheriff Court heard one of the women was “traumatised” by his conduct and had to leave her shift immediately.

The 41-year-old claimed the women were conspiring against him because he told one of them she was lazy and complained about another getting better shifts.

However, a sheriff rejected McKinlay’s version of events and found him guilty of three charges. McKinlay was found not guilty of a fourth sexual assault charge.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said: “The complainers gave evidence in a calm manner. They did not embellish their evidence.

“The accused’s position is that none of these allegations happened and that these women are making it all up.”

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said his client was credible and reliable, saying that McKinlay had been a “man of good character”.

Found guilty

McKinlay, of Dykehead Place, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the first woman at Rewind between December 1-31 2018 by touching her leg and thigh with his hand.

He attacked the second woman at the bingo hall by touching her breasts between April 1-May 13 2019.

On May 10 2019, McKinlay placed his hands on the same woman’s bottom and pulled her towards him so that his groin was touching her body.

McKinlay, who formerly worked as a chef and a body artist, returned to the dock following the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff George Way placed McKinlay on a community payback order comprising of 200 hours of unpaid work and supervision for one year.

He said: “I’d like him (McKinlay) to have someone to talk to. He needs to have someone to talk to while this is all going on.”

McKinlay was also placed on the sex offender’s register for one year.