Two fundraisers will be held at a Dundee bar over the next two months.

James Millar, of Fettercairn Drive in Broughty Ferry, is to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in September to raise money for the Archie Foundation’s Tayside Children’s Hospital Appeal.

To help with his fundraising exploits, there will be a bingo night on Thursday May 18 at 7.30pm in The Occidental Lounge, Broughty Ferry.

There is also a quiz night organised for Friday June 16 at 7.30pm, also at The Occidental.

James, 25, started hillwalking last year and has developed a passion for it. ­­‑

Speaking to the Tele, he said: “I absolutely love it. It’s such a peaceful experience.

“Whether it’s a two-hour or four-hour walk, at the end of it you feel as if you’ve accomplished something.”

Everyone is welcome to attend both events and James, whose target is £5,000, says he has more fundraisers planned.