Bingo hall worker found guilty of sexually assaulting two women in Dundee

A bingo worker has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women.

Jonathan McKinlay groped the women during separate incidents at a bingo hall in the city and at Rewind nightclub on Seagate between December 2018 and May 2019.

After being convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court, an emotional McKinlay said: “But I didn’t do any of this.”

McKinlay’s trial at Dundee Sheriff Court heard one of the women was “traumatised” by his conduct.

The 41-year-old claimed the women were conspiring against him because he told one of them she was lazy.

However, a sheriff rejected McKinlay’s version of events and found him guilty of three charges.

He was found not guilty of a fourth sexual assault charge.

Urging Sheriff George Way to convict McKinlay, prosecutor Lynne Mannion said: “I would submit that there is a course of conduct and that there was a gradual escalation in that conduct.

“I would submit the complainers gave evidence in a calm manner. They did not embellish their evidence.

“The accused’s position is that none of these allegations happened and that these women are making it all up.”

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said his client was credible and reliable, saying that McKinlay had been a “man of good character”.

McKinlay, of Dykehead Place, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the first woman at Rewind between December 1-31 2018 by touching her leg and thigh with his hand.

He attacked the second woman at the bingo hall by touching her breasts between April 1-May 13 2019.

On May 10 2019, McKinlay placed his hands on the same woman’s bottom and pulled her towards him so that his groin was touching her body.

Sheriff Way deferred sentence until December for reports and placed McKinlay on the sex offenders register.