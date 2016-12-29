With the joy and festivity of Christmas over for another year, the team at Mecca Dundee Douglasfield has launched an “amnesty” for customers to donate any unwanted presents to a good cause.

The club is inviting customers to drop off any surplus gifts to be donated to charity.

Continuing the club’s long-standing partnership with Carers Trust, any presents donated by customers will be passed on to the organisation.

Carers Trust works to improve support, services and recognition for the seven million unpaid carers in the UK.

Recent research showed that 40% of Brits expected to receive unwanted gifts this year, with a total value of almost £27 billion.

Instead of these gifts going to waste, Mecca Dundee Douglasfield is encouraging customers to give them to a good cause and carry on the festive spirit of goodwill and kindness.

The club is looking to help make a difference to local carers and anyone looking to drop off a gift can do so by popping into the club on Douglas Road.

Manager Wendy Buchan said: “Christmas is all about sharing and feeling generous but we know that some of us receive gifts that aren’t suitable or are things that we already have.

“That’s why we are launching this amnesty campaign to save presents from languishing in the back of cupboards and instead be donated to a worthy cause.

“There are no words to describe the importance of what carers do in our community, and it’s an honour to continue supporting Carers Trust to help make life that little bit easier for the many unpaid carers across Dundee.”

To attend a Mecca Club you need to be aged 18 years or over and be a customer of Mecca Bingo.