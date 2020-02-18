New Dundee United frontman Bingham keen to strike up rapport with Shankland

He’s only just in the door but Dundee United new boy Rakish Bingham is hoping he can quickly strike up an understanding with lethal hitman Lawrence Shankland.

Former Hamilton forward Bingham made his United debut in last Friday night’s 0-0 draw at Alloa, playing up top alongside Scotland international Shankland (see video below).

It was a fruitless night for the Tangerines duo in front of goal but they showed flashes of a promising partnership.

With Shanks charged with getting the goals, Bingham looks like he could be a good foil for the 28-goal star after displaying clever hold-up play, a willingness to run in behind and some neat flick-ons.

And the 26-year-old Englishman is now targeting goals to add to the mix.

“Shanks is doing very well this season so it was good to play up top with him and link up,” he said.

“I felt at times in the game we showed good quality playing off each other and looking for each other when the ball came into us.

“That will keep growing that partnership and, hopefully, we can bring goals.

“We kept plotting but it just wasn’t coming to us in terms of a final ball or getting onto the end of a cross.

“Alloa defended their box well but if we get back to creating overloads and openings, trying to cause teams problems, I’m sure we’ll get plenty goals and we’ll win games.”

Bingham was also pleased to get his first run-out in tangerine even if it wasn’t the perfect result.

He added: “It was brilliant to get a start and a run-out in Dundee United colours.

“It wasn’t to be on Friday night, we kept plugging away and trying to find an opening but maybe that little bit of quality towards the final third was lacking a little bit.

“Credit to Alloa, they defended their box well.”

Used to playing on a plastic pitch with the Accies, Bingham believes it can give teams like Alloa a home advantage.

However, he doesn’t feel it has enough bearing to affect the result.

“When you’re training, for example when I was at Hamilton, you get used to it every day and are more accustomed to it than other teams that don’t

“I don’t think it had any sort of affect in the way we played on Friday. We still wanted to implement our style of game but it just wasn’t to be on the night.

“We still tried to find an opening but we were just lacking a little bit in the final third.”

One way in which playing for United is different than being at Hamilton, though, is the weight of expectation.

More accustomed to fighting at the bottom end of the table, Bingham believes battling for the Championship title is a different challenge but that it requires similar qualities.

“It’s a little bit different compared to trying to stay up, it’s a different kind of mindset you need.

“In terms of winning, you still need a mindset to be consistent and there’s a reason why we’re up there and first by 18 points because we’ve been consistent throughout the season.

“We can’t drop that standard even if we’re playing teams near the bottom, it doesn’t really matter, you still need to be on top of your game.

“It’s a great bunch of lads so we’re just going to keep digging and driving to get that promotion.”

The Terrors’ focus now turns to Friday’s visit of Inverness to Tannadice and Bingham is ready to go.

“It’s a big club and I was pleased to see the turnout from the away fans on Friday. This week at home is going to be an even bigger turnout for us for a big game.

“It’s game we want to get three points from and definitely do one on Inverness. It’s going to be crucial but it’s a tough game. We expect stiff opposition on Friday and we won’t be taking them lightly.

“Hopefully, we can get the win.”