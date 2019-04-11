Bin lorry breakdowns affecting rubbish collections in Fife

An “unusually high” level of bin lorry breakdowns has hit about 1,500 rural homes and businesses across Fife.

Hundreds of people have been told to leave their bins out from yesterday until today, as refuse in hard-to-reach areas was left uncollected – after every vehicle servicing rural routes in north-east and central Fife had to be taken off the road.

While repairs have now been made to the affected vehicles, the council has been left with a backlog of collections.

The issue was reported via Fife Council’s Twitter and Facebook accounts at around 9am on Tuesday, prompting fury among some members of the public who said they found it difficult to understand how so many vehicles could have broken down at once.

That view was echoed by North East Fife Conservative councillor Linda Holt, who said the latest incident followed disruption a few weeks ago when new timetables and routes were introduced.

“All this suggests an organisation which is not on top of its game,” she said.

“If poorer service is the result of budget savings starting to bite, Fife Council should be honest with council taxpayers.”

The council’s environment spokesman, Councillor Ross Vettraino, said the breakdowns had nothing to do with budget savings.