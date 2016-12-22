Fife Council has confirmed there will be no bin collections on December 26 and January 2, with bins due to be emptied on those dates instead being collected on December 24 and December 31.

Recycling centres will also be closed on December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 2, while there are no special uplifts between December 23 and January 9.

Most of Fife Council will be closed on December 26-28, and January 2-4.

Anyone with an urgent social work inquiry, emergency council house repair or urgent inquiry relating to a birth, marriage or death should call 03451 550099.