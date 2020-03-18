Bin collections could be cut at short notice in Dundee due to service strain amid coronavirus

Dundee City Council could suspend waste collections at short notice as they deal with the growing impact of the coronavirus.

The council released a statement advising that they were working closely with partners across the city to deal with the ongoing problems the virus has created.

Special collection waste bulky services have been temporarily suspended to allow other services to be prioritised.

As well as changes to waste management services access to Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership care homes has been restricted.

John Alexander, leader of the council, said: “Covid-19 is already having a significant impact on all our lives and how we respond to this situation will be the measure of our city.”