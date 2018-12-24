Bin collection plans change for Christmas

Councils across Tayside and Fife have announced changes to recycling schedules during the festive period.

Dundee City Council carried out collections today – and will do so again on Hogmanay – as normal.

However, all other collections will be running a day behind over the Christmas and New Year weeks.

It means that collections planned for Tuesday will take place on Wednesday instead, with New Year’s Day collections put back until January 2.

Collections will also be held on Saturday instead of Friday.

The city council’s recycling centres will also have different opening hours.

A spokesman said: “The recycling centres at Riverside and Baldovie will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday, and on Tuesday January 1 and Wednesday January 2.

“The centres will be open 9am-4.15pm on all other days (last entry 4pm).

“Please note a permit system is in place for certain types of vehicles.

“The Riverside composting site will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday, and on Tuesday January 1 and Wednesday January 2.”

Special waste uplifts have been suspended until Monday January 7.

In Angus the council says there will be no collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day or January 2.

Residents have been encouraged to visit the Angus Council website to check revised collection plans for specific addresses.

Perth and Kinross Council will operate a similar scheme to the one in Angus, with collections suspended tomorrow and Wednesday and the same days next week, with information available on its website about revised collection plans.

Fife Council’s bin collection schemes also differ based on location, with residents able to download calendars from the council’s website which offer specific information about their address.