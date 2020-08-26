Bin chutes set to be sealed off at Dundee’s multi-storey flats

Bin chutes in multi-storey flats in Dundee are set to be sealed off over fire safety concerns.

Members of Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee have agreed to invest money in replacing doors, installing new fire doors, replacing floor coverings in communal areas and repainting landings and common areas in the multis.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will also provide home safety visits.

The council will now permanently close some bin chutes as they do not meet fire standards and are incompatible with modern day volumes of waste.

Councillor Mark Flynn asked if a handful of the chutes could be closed and monitored to see how successful the move is before shutting all bin chutes across the city.

This was agreed at the meeting, with committee convener Anne Rendall saying tenant safety was a top priority.