Health and fire hazard fears as bin chutes to be closed in Dundee multis

Residents at Dundee’s multi storeys are furious that their bin chutes are about to be permanently closed, saying they have not been listened to over health and safety fears.

Householders in several of the city’s multis said they are disgusted that nobody from Dundee City Council had been in touch with them to let them know this was happening, saying there has been no consultation with them.

Residents fear the closure of the chutes will create a serious fire and health hazard.

Dundee councillors agreed in August to close the chutes, “in the interests of fire safety and to reflect the changing nature of residential waste disposal”.

According to a whistleblower, the closure of the bin chutes is imminent, although residents say they have been told nothing about what is happening.

The whistleblower said: “I understand from management that the chutes are to be closed soon.

“This will be a total disaster as flammable items will be dumped.

“Not only that, it will lead to more germs as folk will leave bags on landings or have to get into a lift with someone else who is taking stinking bags of rubbish down.

“There has been no consultation at all with tenants regarding this.”

Craig Henderson, who lives at Dudhope Court, said: “I’ve only just heard about this from the concierge.

“I understand it is to be happening fairly soon but no one from the council has been in touch.

“I think this is going to be a complete disaster. People already leave rubbish bags in the recess at the bin chutes.

“If they are completely closed this is only going to get worse.

“Rubbish will be left on the stairwells and the landings, creating both a health and a fire hazard.

“Already people throw bags of rubbish out of their windows so I imagine this will also increase.

‘Dreadful’

“I think it’s dreadful that residents have not been told directly or given the chance to express an opinion on this. We also haven’t bee told about any other options or alternatives it’s obviously just going to be the case that the bin chutes are closed and that’s that.”

Daniel Burns who lives in Tulloch Court on the Hilltown said: “No one from the council has told us about this.

“This is going to be a disaster for the people who live here.

“Not only will it be an obvious fire hazard there are a lot of elderly and disabled people live here and for them carrying their rubbish to the bins outside will be impossible.

“There are people in wheelchairs and they won’t even be able to reach the outside bins to throw their rubbish bags in there.”

Siobhann Smith, 32, who also lives at Tulloch Court, said: “I think it’s terrible that the council haven’t even bothered to tell us about this.

“I live with my four children which means unless I take them with me I am going to have to leave them alone in the flat while I go down to the bins.

“I’m also really worried that rubbish bags will just be left to gather in the bin recesses and on the landings.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said officials will discuss concerns with residents.

Phased closure by council

He added: “It was agreed at Neighbourhood Services Committee on Monday August 24, 2020 that bin chutes would be permanently closed within each multi-storey block in the interests of fire safety and to reflect the changing nature of residential waste disposal.

“We will engage with tenants ahead of changes and discuss any concerns they may have.

“Bin chutes will be closed on a phased basis to align with major planned investment works in the multi-storey blocks and we will communicate with tenants on a block-by-block basis once plans are further developed.”

The move comes following the decision to remove concierge staff from the multis, and instead have workers at a centralised ‘rapid response service’.