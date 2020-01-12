‘Ballot bin’ initiative could be trialled to improve cigarette litter in Arbroath

Workers at Angus Council are trialling a fresh approach to stubbing out cigarette litter in Arbroath.

They have installed an eye-catching “ballot bin” on the High Street to encourage smokers to ditch their butts responsibly.

A series of questions will be printed on the bin throughout the year, with smokers able to vote yes or no with their cigarette butts.

Waste strategy officer Peter Moug said: “The businesses in the High Street are all behind this campaign.

“Many have been displaying posters in their windows, too, to encourage smokers to use the litter bins provided rather than drop butts on the pavement.

“We hope this fun ballot box will attract attention and get people thinking about where their cigarette litter should go.”