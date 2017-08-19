Billy King expects Brechin to put up tough fight – despite what bookies say

If, as expected, Dundee United make it three wins from three in the Championship when Brechin City visit, Billy King believes a good start to the season will have become a great one.

The only thing he doesn’t like about that statement is the “as expected” bit.

Odds of around 1/5 for a home win in this one shows the bookies expect this to be a stroll in the August sunshine for the Tangerines.

Many turf accountants also expect Darren Dods’ City to be heading straight back down to League One at the end of the season but King insists not only do United have to give them every respect, if they don’t they will come a cropper.

“Obviously, we have two wins from two so far and that means it’s been a very good start because it’s been two very difficult games.

“We beat Inverness away on the opening day but a lot of teams will struggle up there because they’re going to be very strong at home. It was a massive three points for us.

“Then going down to 10 men against Queen of the South last week and still winning proved we have the character to grind out three points when the odds are stacked against us.

“If we can beat Brechin and go three wins from three it’s going to be a great start but we have to keep our concentration levels high.

“We have to maintain the performances we’ve been putting in over the last few games.

“If we don’t, we’ll have problems because there are no easy games in this league.

“So, although people may think playing Brechin at home is going to be the type of game we’re definitely going to win, we know that’s not the case.

“Teams are going to come to Tannadice and sit in, make it very difficult for us, it’s already happened a few times.

“That means it’s about how we play on the day and how we approach the game. We need to be 100% focused and at our best to get the three points.”

As encouraging as the start to league business has been, particularly as every other team has dropped at least a couple of points in the first two rounds of fixtures, the former Hearts man believes there is more to come from what remains fundamentally a new team.

“We have gelled well so far but, while I think we’ve done reasonably well in the games in terms of our performances, we are still not at 100% yet.

“Knowing where players move and like to make runs, we’re not quite together yet.

“That will come and it’s going to click soon. When it does, we’ll be even better than we are now.

“It’s coming on quickly and there is a good blend of youth and experience here and it is a strong squad.

“We saw the other night how strong the squad is and it is only healthy to have that kind of strong competition for places.

“If players are waiting in the wings for my position and are doing well, it forces me to do well, too, and that can only be good for me and the team.”

And even if United are still sitting pretty at the top of the table come tomorrow evening, King knows there’s a long way to go before anything in the second tier is decided.

“Teams have dropped points but a few will come on strong.

“We just have to keep concentrating on winning every game.”