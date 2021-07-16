News / Scotland Bill Bannerman, 91, shares secret of success as Perth decorating firm marks 100 years By Rob McLaren July 16, 2021, 7:50 am Bill Bannerman, 91, who took over Bannerman Decorators from his father Gordon. He combined painting and decorating with a football career with St Johnstone and Raith Rovers before the First World War intervened. Now, the business established in a small Meigle shed in 1921 by wartime sergeant Gordon Bannerman is celebrating its centenary. Bannerman Decorators is one of the oldest family-owned painting firms in the UK. Run by third-generation brothers Ewan and Bruce, the company has 30 staff and also operates Bannermans Colour Studio paint supplies shops in Perth and Dundee. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe