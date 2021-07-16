Bill Bannerman, 91, shares secret of success as Perth decorating firm marks 100 years

He combined painting and decorating with a football career with St Johnstone and Raith Rovers before the First World War intervened.

Now, the business established in a small Meigle shed in 1921 by wartime sergeant Gordon Bannerman is celebrating its centenary.

Bannerman Decorators is one of the oldest family-owned painting firms in the UK.

Run by third-generation brothers Ewan and Bruce, the company has 30 staff and also operates Bannermans Colour Studio paint supplies shops in Perth and Dundee.