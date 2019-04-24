Biker taken to Ninewells after crash in Dundee is then charged by police

A motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital for minor injuries before police charged him with a number of motoring offences.

Police Scotland had attended a road traffic collision on Sunday afternoon between a car and a motorcycle on at the junction of Macalpine Road and St Leonard Place.

One motorist said police remained in the area for more than an hour following the crash which happened just after 5pm.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland attended at the junction of Macalpine Road, and St Leonard Place, Dundee, shortly after 5pm in response to a road traffic collision between a car and motorcycle.”

He added: “The 51-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries, and was subsequently charged with a number of motoring offences.”