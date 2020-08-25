Biker taken to hospital after crash with car in Dundee

A biker was taken to hospital after she was involved in a crash with a car.

The incident took place at the junction of East Marketgait and King Street shortly after 11pm on Monday.

The ambulance service’s special operations response team was called out and assisted the 27-year-old at the scene, before she was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

One man said he saw two ambulance crews in attendance and a person lying on the ground while traffic was being redirected.

He added: “I never saw the motorcycle but I saw the person on the ground being tended to by paramedics, I thought it was a pedestrian.

“Another car was stationed near the traffic lights heading towards Princes Street when I went to go back towards the Olympia.

“The police were just arriving at the scene when I went passed shortly after 11pm, it looked like they were just assisting with the flow of traffic at that point.

“There were some members of the public standing nearby, I don’t know if they had come out from the houses on King Street to try and assist.”

“I did fear the worst when I saw them tending to person on the ground but I’m thankful to hear she has only suffered minor injuries, she must have got a fright.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: “We received a call at 2308 hours on Monday 24 August to a road traffic collision at East Marketgait and King Street in Dundee.

“An ambulance and our special operations response team were sent to scene and a female patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital for further assessment.”

A spokesman for the police added: “Police received report of a road traffic crash, involving a car and a motorbike, on East Marketgait around 11.15pm on Monday, 24 August, 2020.

“The 27-year-old female motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital with minor injuries.”